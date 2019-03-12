Police Arrests Suspected Killer Of House Of Reps Member (Sugar)

Published:

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Zone Eleven, Leye Oyebade and Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, on Monday, said that the police have succeeded in arresting one person in connection with the killing of Honourable Temitope Olatoye a.k.a Sugar on Saturday.

They also stated that aside the suspect linked with Sugar’s case, about 18 persons, six guns, nine live cartridges, axe, knives and other miscellaneous items were recovered, while the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) had been carrying out investigations.

The AIG and the police commissioner, however, said that Sugar’s death was in no way connected with the elections that took place on the day he was killed.

Speaking at the police headquarters in Ibadan, AIG Oyebade said that the police got enough facts and evidences that led to the arrest.

“We have got a suspect but we can’t reveal all the details. I was at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police on Saturday. The Chief Medical Director of the UCH was also with us.

“From that point, we picked up the investigation. I want to assure members of the public that the IGP’s mandate is that no stone should be left unturned in unravelling the cause of the incident.

“But the incident is not directly connected with the elections, going by the venue of the incident and the information we gathered of what happened prior to the incident,” the AIG said.

On his part, the Oyo police commissioner told the Tribune Online that he got the information about the attack on Sugar by unknown assailants from the Divisional Police Officer at Iyana Offa, while he was monitoring the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Olukolu said: I learnt that Sugar was ambushed and, in the process, sustained gunshot injuries in the head. He was immediately evacuated to the UCH for medical attention, but, unfortunately, he died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital while receiving treatment.”

He added that the area where the incident occurred was cordoned, while he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to personally lead the team of investigators.

Confirming the arrest of a suspect, Olukolu said others were being sought for, expressing assurance that there would be other developments.

The AIG and the police commissioner emphasized that though there were pockets of violence, the elections in the state could be classified as peaceful.

“Though there were deaths, they were not related to the electoral process,” he stated.

Speaking on two other deaths that occurred, in addition to Sugar’s death, Olukolu said that the one that occurred at Akanran was not related to the election.

“The two suspects arrested in connection with the incident claimed they had a previous issue with the deceased, before fighting broke out again on the day of election, during which deceased collapsed and died.

“The vehicle they brought to the scene was also recovered.

“The third person that died was when a distress call indicated that about 15 hoodlums, who were armed, stormed a polling unit, approaching the venue with the mind of causing mayhem, snatching ballot boxes and inflicting injuries on members of the public.

“A team of patrol men were deployed and there was a response. A shot hit one of the hoodlums and he died. A shotgun was recovered, indicating that these people did not mean well for the entire society. We are working on it; whatever the circumstances are, all these cases are being investigated by the police to determine what happened exactly and appropriate actions would be taken,” the police commissioner said.

