Police Arrests Oyo House Of Assembly Chief Whip Over Alleged Murder Of House Of Reps Member (Sugar)

The Chief Whip of Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede has been arrested by the Oyo state police command in connection with the assassination of senatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Honourable Temitope Olatoye, a.k.a Sugar last Saturday during the governorship election in the state.



Honourable Akinmoyede, who represents Lagelu state constituency, was alleged to have had a hand in the killing of Honourable Olatoye during the governorship election.





The security agency, it was gathered, had written a letter to the state house of assembly that Honourable Akinmoyede is currently under investigation.



It was gathered that Lafioye and the slain lawmaker have been political rivals in Lagelu local government area of the state over the years.





Olatoye represented the constituency in the House of Assembly during 2011-2015 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before moving ahead to represent Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives and contested for the party’s senatorial ticket but lost to the former senate leader, Teslim Folarin while Honourable Akinmoyede, who currently represents the same constituency in the state House of Assembly had been chairman of the same local government council before.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of Oyo state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a telephone conversation with reporters in Ibadan said he was not aware of the development.



The lawmaker, investigation gathered was fingered in the death of Olatoye to his gang following unrepentant rivalry between the two figures in the constituency.



According to sources, Honourable Akinmoyede was arrested on Tuesday night and taken to Abuja for prosecution according to the law.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Olagunju Ojo, in an interview with reporters confirmed that the House was notified through a letter that Honourable Akinmoyede is under investigation.



Ojo said “I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja. I am only aware that he is under investigations but I am not sure if he is in Abuja or not.”



On whether the State House of Assembly received a letter of his arrest or investigation, the Speaker acknowledged receipt of the letter which notified the house that one of his members in under investigation.



“Yes, we received a letter that he is under investigation, I am not aware that he is been taken to Abuja or not,” Ojo stated.

