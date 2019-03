Published:

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria has lost one of its training aircraft in an air mishap.

The incident happened on Friday when the aircraft -TB-9 crash-landed, the College announced in a statement on Saturday.

However no life was lost as the pilot made a successful “forced-landing.”

The statement said, “The pilot made a successful forced-landing about 7nm north-west of Kaduna airport. Both occupants were unhurt & have since returned to Base.”

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has been notified, in line with standard practice, the statement said.

The AIB would dispatch its investigators into the crash site with a view to commence investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

