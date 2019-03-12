PDP Won Only One Seat Into Ogun State House Of Assembly

Published:

A list of the members-elect obtained on Tuesday, showed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) swept 15 out of 26 State Assembly seats, APM clinched seven, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) won three, while one went to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo won his re-election for Ifo constituency I



Other members-elect from the ruling party are: Adejojo Temitope (Abeokuta South I), Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (Abeokuta South II), Yusuf Abiodun (Ado Odo/Ota I), Adams Olushola (Ijebu East), Oludare Kadiri (Ijebu North II), Fasuwa Johnson (Ijebu North East), Oduwole Olaitan (Ijebu Ode) and Olakunle Sobukola (Ikenne).



Also elected on the platform of APC are: Soneye Kayode (Obafemi/Owode), Elemide Oludaisi (Odeda), Bello Atinuke (Odogbolu), Akeem Balogun (Ogun Waterside), Osoh Solomon Oluwaseyi (Remo North) and Abdulbashir Oladunjoye (Sagamu I).



Those elected on the platform of APM are; Mujota Modupe (Abeokuta North), Lamidi Olatunji (Ado Odo/Ota II), Bolanle Ajayi (Egbado South), Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II), Sikiratu Olawunmi (Ipokia) and Adeniran Adeyinka (Sagamu II)



However, the three members-elect from ADC are, Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju (Egbado North I), Aruna Lawal (Egbado North II), Jemili Akingbade (Imeko – Afon), while Abiodun Niyi remains the only new member elected on the platform of PDP.

Share This