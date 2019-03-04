PDP Wins Rochas Okorocha's Federal Constituency Into The House Of Reps

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Imo State, on Monday, declared Jerry Alagboso of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency election.



The Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand (APGA) candidates are now protesting the result.



INEC had earlier declared the election inconclusive, but the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu later declared Mr. Alagboso winner.



Giving reasons for the reversal, Ezeonu said that the Returning Officer did not apply the electoral guidelines properly in declaring the election inconclusive.



According to him, the electoral guidelines had stipulated that areas where card readers were not deployed, either as a result of violence or compromise, such areas should have zero returns.



He said that some of the areas declared inconclusive actually had results, while others didn’t.



This, he said, necessitated INEC to have a rethink and apply the electoral law, as stipulated.



In announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Innocent Madufor, said that Alagboso polled 21273 to defeat the AA candidate, Dr. Ikenna Ihezuo, who polled 2,171 votes and APC’s Edwin Iheanacho, with 20061 votes.



Immediately the results were announced, there was an uproar as the three parties accused INEC of bias.



The Constituency is the Federal Constituency of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha who had earlier won the Senatorial seat

