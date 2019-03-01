PDP Wins 40 Senate Seats As Abaribe,Ekweremadu Return

Published:

The results of the last Saturday’s National Assembly elections held across the country show that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far won 64 senatorial seats, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 40 seats. Young Progressives Party (YPP) got one seat.

The above figures sum up to 105 seats out of 109 seats available in the apex legislative chamber.

Results of two senatorial districts are being awaited to be declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State, one in Taraba State and one in Imo State.

The APC won most of its seats in the North-West geopolitical zone, where it secured 20 out of the 21 senatorial seats available. The zone was followed by the South-West, where it had 14 out of the 18 seats available.

The party also won 14 senatorial seats in the North-East, 12 in the North Central, three in the South-South and two in the South-East.

On the other hand, the opposition PDP got its highest senatorial positions in the South-South, where it won 15 out of the 18 senatorial slots in the zone, while also securing 11 out of 15 slots for the South-East zone. It also secured four seats in the North-East and three seats in the South-West. YPP won its only seat in Anambra State.

A breakdown of how the political parties won and lost the senatorial elections on zonal and state basis is as follows:

Abia

In Abia state, two senatorial seats were won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while one senate slot was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enyinnaya Abaribe of the PDP representing Abia South defeated Chris Nkwonta of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to retain his seat, while a former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, beat Chidi Ajaegbu of APGA to return to Senate for Abia Central.

In Abia North, another former governor of the state and the candidate of APC, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, emerged winner of the contest. He defeated the incumbent senator, Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP.

Anambra

The PDP won two senatorial seats in Anambra. Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP defeated her opponent, Emmanuel Chinedu of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to retain the Anambra North senatorial, while Uche Ekwunife of the PDP defeated Senator Victor Umeh of APGA to emerge winner in Anambra Central.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won the Anambra South seat, which is presently occupied by Senator Andy Ubah of the APC.

Ebonyi

In Ebonyi, the PDP produced all the three senators. Two serving senators – Sam Egwu and Obinna Ogba returned for Ebonyi North and Ebonyi Central, respectively, while Michael Ama Nnachi emerged the new senator for Ebonyi South.

The incumbent senator representing Ebonyi South, Sonni Ogbuoji is the APC governorship candidate for the March 9, 2019 governorship elections.

Enugu

The PDP won all the three senatorial slots in the state, with the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu emerging in Enugu West for the fifth time, after defeating Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the APC.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi defeated his opponent, Eugene Odoh of the APC to emerge in Enugu North, while a former governor of the state, Chimaraoke Nnamani of the PDP won in Enugu East. He defeated Prince Lawrence Eze of APC.

Imo

In Imo State, Hon. Onyebuchi Ezenwa of the PDP, who is a current member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, won the Imo East Senatorial District election.

Governor Rochas Okorocha was declared winner of Imo North on the platform of the APC, while Imo West was declared inconclusive by INEC.

Osun

The APC won two senatorial seats in the poll. Osun Central was won by Ajibola Bashiru, while Engr. Adelere Oriolowo won Osun West. Osun East was won by Adenigba Fadahunsi of PDP

Oyo

In Oyo State, the APC won two senatorial seats, while the PDP won one slot. Incumbent Senator Abdulfatai Buhari of APC emerged in Oyo North, Teslim Folarin also of APC won in Oyo Central, while Oyo South was won by Lekan Balogun of the PDP, who defeated Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Ondo

In Ondo State, results of two senatorial seats were declared, with incumbent Senator Ajayi Boroffice of APC emerging in Ondo North, while Ayo Akinyelure of the PDP emerged in Ondo Central. Election in Ondo South was declared inconclusive.

Ogun

In Ogun State, APC cleared all the three senatorial seats. Ogun Central was won by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who defeated Mrs. Tunji Oseni-Gomez of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Chief Tolu Odebiyi won the Ogun-West seat, while that of Ogun East was won by Lekan Mustapha.

Lagos

APC also won all the three senatorial seats in Lagos State, with Senator Oluremi Tinubu emerging for Lagos Central; Bayo Osinowo, Lagos East and incumbent Senator Olamilekan Adeola emerged for Lagos West.

Ekiti

In Ekiti, the three senatorial seats were also won by the APC. Dayo Adeyeye defeated the incumbent, Biodun Olujimi of the PDP, while Opeyemi Bamidele beat Obafemi Adewale of the PDP for Ekiti Central. Olubunmi Adetunbi defeated Duro Faseyi of the PDP in Ekiti North.

Edo

In Edo, the three serving senators were re-elected. PDP won two seats while APC secured one which is the present status quo. Incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena of the APC defeated Abubakar Momoh of the PDP for Edo North senatorial seat, Matthew Urhoghide of the PDP was returned for Edo South and Clifford Ordia of the PDP won in Edo Central.

Akwa Ibom

The PDP won the three senatorial seats in Akwa Ibom State. While the former Deputy Governor, Chris Ekpenyong defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio for Akwa Ibom West seat, Senator Bassey Akpan retained his seat in North East. Akon Eyakenyi, also of the PDP defeated incumbent Senator Nelson Effiong of the APC.

Delta

In Delta State, the three incumbent senators returned with PDP maintaining its two seats and APC one. Senator James Manager of the PDP won in Delta South, Peter Nwoboshi also of the PDP won in Delta North, while Ovie Omo-Agege of APC won in Delta Central.

Cross River

The PDP swept the three senatorial seats in the state. Senator Rose Oko won in the North, Gershom Bassey won in the South, while Dr. Sandy Onor defeated the former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba of the APC to emerge in the Central district.

Rivers

The PDP cleared the three seats in the state. A former member of the Senate, George Sekibo won in Rivers East; Betty Apiafi, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives, won in Rivers West, while Parry Mpigi won in the Rivers South East.

Bayelsa

From the results of the National Assembly elections released so far in Bayelsa, PDP won two senatorial districts, while APC won one. PDP’s Donye Diri won in Bayelsa Central, while Lawrence Ewrujakpor won in Bayelsa West. Beyelsa East was won by Biobarukuma Degi-Eremenyo of the APC.

Kwara

The APC won all the three senatorial seats in Kwara State. Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe defeated the Senate president, Bukola Saraki of the PDP in Kwara Central; Umar Sadiq defeated Zakari Mohammed also of the PDP in Kwara North, while Lola Ashiru beat Senator Rafiu Ibrahim also of the PDP in Kwara South.

Kogi

APC won two senatorial districts of Kogi East and Central, while PDP won in Kogi West. Yakubu Oseni won in Central, while Jibrin Echocho, Kogi East. Incumbent Senator Dino Melaye won in Kogi West on the platform of PDP.

Nasarawa

APC won the three senatorial positions in Nasarawa State. Nasarawa South was won by the incumbent governor, Tanko Al Makura; Senator Abdullahi Adamu won in Nasarawa West, while Godiya Akwashiki won Nasarawa North.

Plateau

Hezekiah Dimka of the APC was announced winner of Plateau Central, while the remaining two districts are yet to be declared by INEC.

Benue

In Benue State, PDP won the three senatorial seats. Former Governor Gabriel Suswam of the PDP defeated incumbent Senator Barnabas Gemade in Benue North East; Abba Moro won in Benue South, while a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Orker Jev defeated Senator George Akume in Benue North-West.

Niger

The APC swept the three senatorial districts in Niger State. Serving Senator Sabi Abdullahi won in Niger North, Sani Musa in Niger East and Bima Enagi in Niger South. They all defeated their PDP counterparts at the polls.

Federal Capital Territory

The only senatorial slot for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was won by the current Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda of the PDP. He defeated Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo of the APC.

Kano

In Kano, the APC swept the three senatorial seats, with incumbent Senators Kabiru Gaya and Barau Jibrin representing Kano South and Kano North, respectively, being re-elected, while a former governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, won the Kano Central.

Kaduna

APC won two slots in Kaduna, while PDP won one. In Kaduna Central, Uba Sani of APC defeated Senator Shehu Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), while Suleiman Abdu Kwari defeated incumbent Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of PDP in Kaduna North. In Kaduna South, serving Senator Danjuma Laah of the PDP beat the state’s deputy governor, Bala Bantex.

Katsina

The APC cleared the three senatorial seats in Katsina State. Kabir Barkiya won in Katsina Central, Bello Mandiya in Katsina South and Ahmed Baba-Kaita Katsina North.

Jigawa

Following the trend in other North Western states, APC also won all the senatorial seats, with Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia winning on Jigawa North-East, Danladi Sankara in Jigawa North-West and Muhammed Sabo Naku in Katsina Central.

Sokoto

The APC also cleared the three seats in Sokoto State. Senator Aliyu Wamakko retained his seat in Sokoto North, Ibrahim Gobir got re-elected in Sokoto East, while Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal won in Sokoto South..

Zamfara

The APC also won the three senatorial seats in the state. Governor Abdulaziz Yari won in Zamfara West, Tijani Yahaya Kaura won in Zamfara North, while a former Minister of Communication, Ikira Aliyu Bilbis won in Zamfara Central.

Kebbi

In Kebbi State, the three serving senators were re-elected on the platform of the APC. They are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Bala N’Allah (Kebbi South) and Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Gombe

The three seats in the state were also won by the APC, with incumbent Senator Danjuma Goje retaining his seat for Gombe Central, while Saidu Alkali and Amos Bunus won in Gombe North and Gombe South, respectively.

Adamawa

In Adamawa, PDP won two seats, while APC got one. Ishaku Cliff of PDP defeated incumbent Senator Binta Masi in Adamawa North, while Bino Yero also of PDP won in Adamawa South. Ishatu Dahiru Binani of the APC won in Adamawa Central.

Borno

APC also cleared all the seats in Borno State. The incumbent governor of the state, Kashim Shettima won in Borno Central, Ali Ndume retained his Borno South seat just as Abubakar Kyari retained his Borno North seat.

Bauchi

In Bauchi, APC cleared the three senatorial seats. Haliru Jiga won in Jigawa Central, Lawal Yahaya won in Jigawa South. The party also won in Jigawa North, but the court will determine the authentic candidate for the poll.

Taraba

In Taraba, only results for two senatorial districts have been released and they were won by the PDP. Incumbent Senator Emmanuel Bwacha won in Taraba South, while Shuaibu Isa Lau won in Taraba North. The remaining one is yet to be declared.

Yobe

The three senatorial seats in the state were also cleared by the APC. Governor Ibrahim Geidam won in Yobe East, Ibrahim Bomoi in Yobe South, while the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan retained his Yobe North seat.

