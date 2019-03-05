PDP Set To Drag Nigerian Army To UN

Published:

The Expanded National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to drag the nation’s military before the United Nations (UN) for allegedly aiding the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.



A communique issued at the end of the meeting which was read by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan disclosed that the party will send a petition to the UN and other global democratic institutions against the military over its role in the elections.



Rising from its meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday, the Caucus noted the militarisation of the process, harassment and intimidation of voters during the exercise.



It commended Nigerians for refusing to succumb to the antics but coming out to exercise their franchise.



The party Caucus insisted that it presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was robbed of victory, vowing that he would explore all legitimate means to reclaim the mandate.



The communique noted: “Caucus commended Nigerians for refusing the harassment, intimidation and militarisation of the electoral process and participating in the election but noted that the mandate that was freely given to our candidate was stolen and as such the party and the candidate jointly resolved to go to the tribunal and reaching the end of what is permissible within our legal system to get back our mandate on behalf of Nigerians.





“Caucus further noted the role of the military in the February 23 election and resolved that we will report the action of the military through a petition to UN as well as other global democratic institution on the role of our military in the Feb 23 election.



“Caucus also reviewed the situation in Kano State particularly as it concerned the court decision and noted that an appeal had been filed against the judgement and we will continue to study and follow the situation as they arise.



“Caucus further raised issues about the harassment, intimidation and cajoling of our members on the plot by the Buhari presidency as well as APC to intimidate the people’s president, former VP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the resolve of the PDP to go to court by insisting, blackmailing and saying that he should not go to court. We insist that our party and our candidate have resolved to seek legal redress on the stolen mandate.”



The Caucus deplored what is observed as the militarisation of the South-South states for the purpose of the Saturday’s governorship and state assemblies election but urged the people to come out enmasse to perform their civil duty.



“On the forthcoming governorship election, we decry the militarisation of the South South and the rigging which the APC is plotting ahead of the election. We urge Nigerians to come out enmass and participate in the election and ensure they vote for the candidates of the PDP,” the communique stated.



Answering questions from reporters, the PDP spokesman decried pressure on Atiku to abandon his resort to legal redress.



He noted the call by some political parties for Atiku to concede defeat and dismissed them as agents of the APC.



Ologbodiyan stated: “We are aware, in fact, the information came on Saturday that the Buhari presidency and the APC have paid some of the smaller parties to come out and urge Atiku not to go to the tribunal.



“If it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC won this election, what is scaring them? Why are they afraid of coming to the tribunal. They should come to the tribunal and present to the Justices how they won the election.



“For us in the PDP and for our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, our lawyers have been properly briefed and as we speak they are set to file at the tribunal and we will surely do that. Nobody can intimidate our party, nobody will intimidate our candidate not to follow what the law provides for. We will do everything within the law to make sure that this stolen mandate is retrieved.”

Share This