PDP Still Leads As INEC Releases Last Kano LG Guber Results ,One Ward Awaits Rerun

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the results of the gubernatorial election for the controversial Nasarawa local government area of Kano state.



Presenting the result on Monday evening, the Collation Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Khalil, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 34,297 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 54,349 votes.





The result shows that PDP leads in the LG with a margin of 20,052 votes.





PDP was already leading in the results declared so far by the electoral umpire.



Prof. Khalil however said the Nasarawa LG result was for 10 out of the 11 wards of the Nasarawa local government as one ward, Gama, was yet to be included.





Below are the results earlier declared by the INEC in the state:



BEBEJI LGA



APC – 17,418



PDP – 18, 533



MADOBI LGA



APC – 24,491



PDP – 24, 309



MAKODA LGA



APC – 22,788



PDP – 9,253



KUNCHI LGA



APC – 16,157



PDP – 13,171



KARAYE LGA



APC – 18,770



PDP – 17, 163



KIBIYA LGA



APC – 15,760



PDP- 17373



ALBASU LGA



APC- 25,358



PDP – 18,401



GARKO LGA



APC – 16,952



PDP – 12,295



BUNKURE LGA



APC – 20,407



PDP – 20,222



RANO LGA



APC – 16,694



PDP – 14,892



DANBATTA LGA



APC – 24,686



PDP – 18,696



BAGWAI LGA



APC- 20,768



PDP- 18,511



TSANYAWA LGA



APC -21,972



PDP -11,501



TOFA LGA



APC – 17,506



PDP – 13,885



GWARZO LGA



APC – 27,015



PDP – 24,773



GABASAWA LGA



APC – 18,215



PDP – 14,679



SHANONO LGA



APC – 20,691



PDP – 14,503



KABO LGA



APC – 27,522



PDP – 16,233



SUMAILA LGA



APC – 23,934



PDP – 16,606



AJINGI LGA



APC – 17,711



PDP – 14,585



GEZAWA LGA



APC – 20,642



PDP – 24,151



BICHI LGA



APC – 31,958



PDP – 27,644



WARAWA LGA



APC – 14,599



PDP – 15,114



KIRU LGA



APC – 28,765



PDP – 27,868



RIMINGADO LGA



APC – 19,453



PDP – 13,777



GWALE LGA



APC – 23,871



PDP – 41,591



WUDIL LGA



APC – 18,589



PDP – 18,220



TUDUN WADA LGA



APC – 27,917



PDP – 21,556



DOGUWA LGA



APC – 20,696



PDP – 12,642



DAWAKIN KUDU LGA



APC – 25,657



PDP – 30,901



MINJIBIR LGA



APC – 17,707



PDP – 17,952



GARUN MALAM LGA



APC – 14,765



PDP – 14,446



TARAUNI LGA



APC – 21,734



PDP – 35,314



GAYA LGA



APC- 19,202



PDP – 18,090



ROGO LGA



APC – 23,859



PDP – 27,342



UNGOGO LGA



APC – 26,843



PDP – 42,241



DAWAKIN TOFA LGA



APC- 32,945



PDP- 17,418



KURA LGA



APC – 22,390



PDP – 24,410



KUMBITSO LGA



APC- 24,751



PDP 40,417



KANO MUNICIPAL



APC – 32,394



PDP – 57,781



TAKAI LGA



APC – 19,070



PDP – 14,119



DALA LGA



APC – 32,530



PDP – 60,082



FAGGE LGA



APC – 18,370



PDP – 27,344



*NASARAWA LGA (Awaiting ONE ward results)



APC – 34,297



PDP – 54,349

Share This