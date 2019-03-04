PDP NWC Holds Emergency Caucus Meeting Today To Review Election

Published:

Share This

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has called an emergency national caucus meeting of the party.Named the ‘Expanded Caucus Meeting’, the party is expected to use the occasion to get the support of its members to seek redress in court over the outcome of the presidential election.The meeting, which will at the party secretariat in Abuja on Monday (today), will be presided over by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.Secondus, though confirmed the meeting in an interview , refused to give details of its agenda.However, inside sources said the NWC would brief the members about the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections.It is also expected to deliberate on the forthcoming governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.A source close to the party said, “We will deliberate on what happened on February 23 across the country and also hear from our agents.“We will also expect our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to brief us. The party will back him on his decision to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in court over the outcome of the rigged election.“We will also discuss Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.”