PDP Is Spreading Rumours Of My Car Accident...El Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading the false news that he was involved in an accident.



There had been rumours on social that the governor was critically injured following a traffic accident in which his driver died.



The governor, however, said nothing of such had happened, and that was resting at home when the fake news began to circulate.



“I woke up after a rare 8-hour bout of deep sleep to learn that some bigotry-driven, PDP-affiliated fake news platform has declared my driver dead and my humble self in coma. Both claims are false.



“I thank them for reducing the days in their lives and adding them to mine. I remain their permanent nightmare and not about to disappear from their wretched and corrupt lives any time soon by the Grace of Almighty Allah, until they are permanently retired and buried,” the governor said in a message posted on Facebook.



Also speaking in a Hausa audio message made available to newsmen in Kaduna, El-Rufai said the rumour being circulated was absolutely false.



“I want to assure the good people of Kaduna state that the claim is false, and is being circulated by enemies of the state. I am doing very fine and nothing of such happened to me or my driver.



“What we have ahead of us now is to continue to work for the progress and development of the state. We will not succumb to people who spread rumours and create confusion and crisis in the state,” he said.



Thanking Kaduna residents and other Nigerians who were worried by the fake news, El-Rufai added that “I am fine, all thanks to Allah, and we will continue to work for the progress of the state.”

