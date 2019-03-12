PDP Is Leading In 5 Of 6 States Declared Inconclusive By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano state governorship election inconclusive, bringing the tally to six states declared inconclusive in the 2019 gubernatorial election.
These are Kano, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau.
The elections, which were held in 29 states, have seen the All Progressives Congress (APC) take the lead in 13 states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been victorious in eight states.
Of the five states declared inconclusive, the PDP has maintained a lead in four of them, with Plateau state as the outlier.
IN PLATEAU
These are Kano, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau.
The elections, which were held in 29 states, have seen the All Progressives Congress (APC) take the lead in 13 states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been victorious in eight states.
Of the five states declared inconclusive, the PDP has maintained a lead in four of them, with Plateau state as the outlier.
IN PLATEAU
The story is not any different in Plateau state, where Simon Lalong of the APC is seeking re-election.
Final result for the governorship poll
APC: 583,255
PDP: 538,326
Total registered voters 2,480,455
Total accredited voters 1,157,025
Total valid votes 1,154,678
Rejected 15,691
Total votes cast 1,154,678
Margin between the two parties 44,929
Cancelled votes 49,377
IN BAUCHI
LEADING: PDP
APC: 465,456
PDP: 469,512
Rejected: 21,419
Margin of lead between PDP and APC: 4059
Cancelled Votes: 45,312
INEC therefore declared the state guber election inconclusive.
IN ADAMAWA
LEADING: PDP
PDP: 367, 471
APC: 334,995
Margin of win: 32,476
Cancelled Votes: 40,988
Andrew Haruna, the state returning officer, said votes were cancelled in 44 polling units across the state.
He declared the poll inconclusive.
IN SOKOTO
LEADING: PDP
Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP has his fate hanging in balance as his state guber poll was declared inconclusive, for the same reason.
Sokoto State Governorship election declared inconclusive
Aminu Tambuwal PDP: 489,558 votes
Ahmed Aliyu APC: 486,145 votes
Margin of Winning 3,413
Cancellation in 136 polling units with 75,403 registered voters
IN KANO
LEADING: PDP
Abdullahi Ganduje is struggling to maintain his hold on the office of the governor in Kano state, with over 20,000 votes behind the PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf (pictured).
Bello Shehu, returning officer for the election, announced at the state collation center on Monday, that the election is inconclusive because a total of 100,873 votes were cancelled.
The margin of lead is in the election is 26,655 votes.
PDP: 1,014,353 votes
APC: 953,522 votes
Source:Cable
0 comments: