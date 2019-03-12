PDP Is Leading In 5 Of 6 States Declared Inconclusive By INEC

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano state governorship election inconclusive, bringing the tally to six states declared inconclusive in the 2019 gubernatorial election.







These are Kano, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau.



The elections, which were held in 29 states, have seen the All Progressives Congress (APC) take the lead in 13 states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been victorious in eight states.



Of the five states declared inconclusive, the PDP has maintained a lead in four of them, with Plateau state as the outlier.





IN PLATEAU



The story is not any different in Plateau state, where Simon Lalong of the APC is seeking re-election.



Final result for the governorship poll



APC: 583,255



PDP: 538,326



Total registered voters 2,480,455



Total accredited voters 1,157,025



Total valid votes 1,154,678



Rejected 15,691



Total votes cast 1,154,678



Margin between the two parties 44,929



Cancelled votes 49,377



IN BAUCHI



LEADING: PDP



APC: 465,456

PDP: 469,512



Rejected: 21,419



Margin of lead between PDP and APC: 4059



Cancelled Votes: 45,312



INEC therefore declared the state guber election inconclusive.



IN ADAMAWA



LEADING: PDP



PDP: 367, 471



APC: 334,995



Margin of win: 32,476



Cancelled Votes: 40,988



Andrew Haruna, the state returning officer, said votes were cancelled in 44 polling units across the state.



He declared the poll inconclusive.



IN SOKOTO



LEADING: PDP



Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP has his fate hanging in balance as his state guber poll was declared inconclusive, for the same reason.



Sokoto State Governorship election declared inconclusive



Aminu Tambuwal PDP: 489,558 votes



Ahmed Aliyu APC: 486,145 votes



Margin of Winning 3,413



Cancellation in 136 polling units with 75,403 registered voters



IN KANO



LEADING: PDP



Abdullahi Ganduje is struggling to maintain his hold on the office of the governor in Kano state, with over 20,000 votes behind the PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf (pictured).



Bello Shehu, returning officer for the election, announced at the state collation center on Monday, that the election is inconclusive because a total of 100,873 votes were cancelled.



The margin of lead is in the election is 26,655 votes.



PDP: 1,014,353 votes



APC: 953,522 votes





Source:Cable

Share This