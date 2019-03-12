Tuesday, 12 March 2019

PDP Is Leading In 5 Of 6 States Declared Inconclusive By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano state governorship election inconclusive, bringing the tally to six states declared inconclusive in the 2019 gubernatorial election.



These are Kano, Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa and Plateau.

The elections, which were held in 29 states, have seen the All Progressives Congress (APC) take the lead in 13 states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been victorious in eight states.

Of the five states declared inconclusive, the PDP has maintained a lead in four of them, with Plateau state as the outlier.


IN PLATEAU

The story is not any different in Plateau state, where Simon Lalong of the APC is seeking re-election.

Final result for the governorship poll

APC: 583,255

PDP: 538,326

Total registered voters 2,480,455

Total accredited voters 1,157,025

Total valid votes 1,154,678

Rejected 15,691

Total votes cast 1,154,678

Margin between the two parties 44,929

Cancelled votes 49,377

IN BAUCHI

LEADING: PDP

APC: 465,456
PDP: 469,512

Rejected: 21,419

Margin of lead between PDP and APC: 4059

Cancelled Votes: 45,312

INEC therefore declared the state guber election inconclusive.

IN ADAMAWA

LEADING: PDP

PDP: 367, 471

APC: 334,995

Margin of win: 32,476

Cancelled Votes: 40,988

Andrew Haruna, the state returning officer, said votes were cancelled in 44 polling units across the state.

He declared the poll inconclusive.

IN SOKOTO

LEADING: PDP

Aminu Tambuwal of the PDP has his fate hanging in balance as his state guber poll was declared inconclusive, for the same reason.

Sokoto State Governorship election declared inconclusive

Aminu Tambuwal PDP: 489,558 votes

Ahmed Aliyu APC: 486,145 votes

Margin of Winning 3,413

Cancellation in 136 polling units with 75,403 registered voters

IN KANO

LEADING: PDP

Abdullahi Ganduje is struggling to maintain his hold on the office of the governor in Kano state, with over 20,000 votes behind the PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf (pictured).

Bello Shehu, returning officer for the election, announced at the state collation center on Monday, that the election is inconclusive because a total of 100,873 votes were cancelled.

The margin of lead is in the election is 26,655 votes.

PDP: 1,014,353 votes

APC: 953,522 votes

Source:Cable

