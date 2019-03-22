PDP Hails Adeleke’s Triumph At Osun Guber Tribunal

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails the verdict of the Osun State Governorship election tribunal, which upheld the victory of its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, describing the judgement as a victory for democracy and the will of the people.



The judgment is a clear indicator that those who set out to destroy our democracy can never triumph and that no matter how evil and injustice appear to thrive, the truth must always prevail at the end of the day.



Nigerians have accepted democracy as a way of life and a form of government that suits the multi-plurality of our nation.



The spontaneous jubilation that greeted this judgment is therefore a direct indication that it is in consonant with the wishes and aspiration of Nigerians across the board.



For those who have been desperate to destroy our democracy, this judgment has proven to them that their shenanigans will always come to no avail.



The PDP commends the judiciary for standing upright in the defence of democracy and for ensuring that those involved in the rapacious desecration of our democratic norms will never succeed.



This verdict, which reverberates across our nation, points to the fact that the truth will always prevail and that our party, the PDP, will recover all our stolen mandates in the 2019 general elections, particularly, the Presidential mandate, which Nigerians freely gave to our candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



Furthermore, all our candidates who have already won their elections, but whose victories are being manipulated by anti-democratic forces, must take solace in the words of the Osun election petition panel, that once valid votes have been declared and a winner emerges by majority of votes, a rerun is illegal



The PDP congratulates Senator Adeleke, the good people of Osun state as well as all lovers of democracy across our country for the triumph of justice over impunity, abuse of electoral processes and unfettered political rascality.

