Passenger Dies In Nigerian Bound US Delta Airline

Published:

A passenger aboard Delta Airlines Flight DL54 yesterday, Monday died in the aeroplane during the 12 hours flight between the carrier’s base in Atlanta in the United States and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.



Sources closed to the airline said it was unprofessional to disclose the identity of the passenger without informing the family.



In a statement issued, Delta Airline said local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed that the passenger had sadly passed away.



The statement reads:” A passenger on Delta Flight DL54 travelling from Atlanta to Lagos today, March 11, 2019, was found unresponsive before landing. Local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed the passenger had sadly passed away. Delta Airlines extends its deepest condolences to the family at this sad time. As a matter of passenger privacy, Delta Airline will not release additional information.”

Share This