Oyo State:Governor Ajimobi Loses Polling Unit Again To PDP

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.



Mr Ajimobi, who lost the National Assembly election to return to the Senate two weeks ago, cast his vote at about 1.10 pm at Oluyole Community Grammar School, Oluyole, Ibadan.



APC polled 112 while PDP polled 149 in the governorship electio

