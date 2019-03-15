Oyo State Governor Elect Makinde Visits Gov Ajimobi

Published:

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has assured the state Governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, of his administration’s full support towards a successful change of baton and smooth take off of the incoming administration.



He gave the advice during Makinde’s courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Thursday. Also with the governor are his Deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Lekan Alli, among other members of the State Executive Council.



On Makinde’s entourage were the Deputy Governor-elect, Mr Rauf Olaniyan; a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Hosea Agboola; State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Kunmi Mustapha; his spokesperson, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and other PDP leaders.



Commending Makinde for initiating the visit, Ajimobi said that the incoming governor had demonstrated that he was of noble character and that his action was an indication that the interest of the state was paramount to him.



The governor advised his would-be successor to be wary of sycophants and praise singers, stressing that all acrimonies that attended the general election should be consigned to the dustbin of history now that elections have been won and lost.



He urged the incoming administration to sustain the peace and security that his administration had enthroned in the last eight years.



Ajimobi said “I congratulate you on the opportunity nature has given you to serve humanity. I commend your noble move which is different from the past when after someone loses an election, they will start making troubles and abusing each other.



“I am so happy that we are moving this state to a high level. Our own was relatively peaceful and for you to say you want to come and greet me, it is a departure from the past. For me, we must continue on this path.



“The peace and security that we have established must be sustained and I know you as a man of peace who is not criminally inclined. I commend you for coming and for me it is a reflection of your kind of person. You are of noble character.



“We will be available to you should you need our advice. You should look at the areas we have done well and sustain it and in the areas we have not, please adjust it. We have always been brothers and I believe you deserve it. We should sustain this spirit we have started with.



“Beware of praise singers and sycophants. It is always better to leverage on relationship instead of dwelling in acrimonies. Elections have been won and lost and we should forget all acrimonies that attended the elections.”



In his address, Makinde said the visit was to see the governor firsthand since the conclusion of the elections, adding that the incoming administration would be requiring the help of the incumbent in the interest of the state.



Makinde said “The visit is to see you firsthand since the end of the election. We will require your help. Electioneering is over and certain things that we might have said were just for the campaign talks, but now is the time to face reality.



“You have done your own part. Our state is dear to all of us and we shall share your vision like I had said in one of our numerous interactions before the elections. We want to work together with you and make sure that the transition is as smooth as possible.”

Share This