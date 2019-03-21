Outcome Of 2019 Elections Is “Pure Evil”..Speaker Dogara

Published:

The Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to allow the will of the people prevail.Dogara said “I want to use this opportunity to remind INEC that we should escape the trap of always getting Nigeria to be slanted as bad when they are looking for example of a bad precedent. Elections are done all over the world, elections are are conducted in Africa and at no time have we heard of this inconclusive elections in other jurisdiction. Ghana elections were held not long ago.Dogara who also described the outcome of the elections as “pure evil”, added that, “For us as members of this party I don’t want us to despair, even though we have inconclusive elections in some states, five of those clear, absolutely clear that PDP won the election in those states. We will not despair, let us stand strong, let us face the rerun or supplementary elections as they called them. I sincerely belief that by the grace of God victory is ours and we will overcome.The running mate to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election, former governor of Anambara state, Peter Obi said all APC should be disturb on the process that brought them in.He said, “As for me, while we blame the INEC and the security agencies, the biggest shame goes to those who are directing them to do the wrong thing. If you choose to be a leader, especially with APC that claims integrity, the biggest corruption and the biggest show of a government that does not believe in integrity is to rig election. Because the process through which you come into office, is far more fundamental than what you do there after.Earlier in his speech, national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus also called on the military not to allow themselves be called out again for an illegal duties.Prince Secondus said that the rerun election this Saturday, the military and other security agencies should resist any attempt to be dragged into election manipulations.Share this: