Osita Osadebe Music Talented First Son Onyinye Is Dead

Report reaching CKN News has it that the first son of late Highlife maestro Chief Osita Osdebe is dead.



Onyinye Osita Osadebe who took over from his father as the leader of his band after his demise died yesterday of an undisclosed ailment.



He celebrated his last birthday on 24th February 2019.



Onyinye a very talented and jovial young man is not for his savy social media posts that highlights most of his live performances across the globe.



Hi death is coming fe months after another of his brother got drowned in Anambra State.

