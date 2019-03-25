Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving In Ikenne For Surviving Plane Crash

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday took a cursory look the year 2019 electioneering campaign journey and declared he emerged successful and unhurt because he is a “product of God’s special mercy and protection.”



Recalling how he miraculously survived helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi state in February at an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving organised for him and the Christian communities at the Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Osinbajo said were it not for God’s mercy, he and other occupants of the I’ll – fated Chopper would have died in the crash.



Speaking at the event, which has in attendance Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) and Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) as well as the Ogun governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, Osinbajo ascribed his survival in the crash to the special mercy of God, who according to him, has seen him through many vagaries of life.



Other personalities that joined him at the thanksgiving service included the immediate past governor of Osun state Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Olusola Oke as well as traditional rulers from the state.



Osinbajo, who was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo to the service, said the thanksgiving in his home town became imperative to thank God for sparing his life and keeping his family.



He offered prayers for peace, progress, stability and promotion for the country, Ogun state, his kinsmen and women, acknowledging that God actually saw him through the rigours and hazards during campaigns in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

