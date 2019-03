Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Saturday held consultations with Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode; Min. of Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu and others.

And later, he and Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode; Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu met also with Former. Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

CKN News learnt that the meeting was held to strategise for the coming gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election coming up next week

