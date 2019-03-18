Onnoghen's Trial Resumes Today At CCB

Published:

The trial of suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Samuel Onnoghen, over non-declaration of assets will resume today before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Onnoghen had pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The tribunal on March 11 ordered that the trial would continue from March 12 on a day-to-day basis in line with the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

However, when the matter was called on March 12, Justice Onnoghen was absent. The tribunal was informed by his counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), that his absence was as a result of a tooth-ache he suffered the previous day.

Prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN) confirmed that he got a copy of the medical report concerning the defendant signed by Dr. Francis Uche, the Medical Director of Ideal Medical Services.

He said any observation he would have made had been effectively wiped out by what the doctor’s statement about the blood pressure of the defendant which was said to have risen to 410/121. He added that the medical report suggested that Onnoghen was given 72 hours of bed rest.

He also informed the tribunal that the prosecution was ready to call its witnesses in the case.

The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, thereafter adjourned the matter to March 18 for hearing.

Share This