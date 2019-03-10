Okezie Ikpeazu Wins 11 Out Of 17 Abia LGAs To Retain Governor's Seat

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, winner of the March 9 governorship election in Abia.



The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Benjamin Ozurumba, on Sunday said that Ikpeazu scored 261,127 votes to win the poll.



He defeated Uchechukwu Ogah of the All Progressives Congress who polled 99,574 votes.



He also announced that Alex Otti, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 64,366 votes.



Blessing Nwagba of the Social Democratic Party scored 2,919 votes.



According to Ozurumba, 433,315 votes were valid, out of the 444, 376 votes cast, while 11,061 votes were rejected.



Ikpeazu won in 11 out of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, while Ogah won in four local government areas, and Otti won in two.

