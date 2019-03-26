Obi Felicitates With Tambuwal, Ortom And Bala Mohammed On Election

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has felicitated with Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State,Bala Mohammed both of whom won re-election during last supplementary governorship elections.

“These victories, which I expected and which are well-deserved, are in recognition of the people’s love for our great party, the PDP, which has impacted positively on the lives of ordinary Nigerians and greatly enhanced Nigeria’s democracy.

“I heartily rejoice with our worthy electoral ambassadors – Their Excellencies Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed,” Obi said Monday in a statement by his media office.

He called on Nigerians “to know that our democracy is in dire straits and that all must work hard to rescue it as that is the foundation to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

