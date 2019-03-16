NYSC Certificate:Nigerian Youths Take To Social Media To Condemn Buhari's Son

Published:

The social media has gone agog over a report that the son of Nigeria's President Yusuf Buhari received his NYSC discharged certificate at home instead of at the orientation camp of the NYSC.





Though it could not be ascertained where and when Yusuf served as required by the Law establishing the National Youth Service Corps,a picture of him receiving his certificate from an NYSC official at the Aso Rock Village has enraged several Nigerian Youths who see it as double standard,questioning why he could not receive his like everyother person.





The Presidency is yet to react to this.

Share This