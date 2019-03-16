No Other Party Can Win Rivers State Except PDP..Nyesom Wike

Published:

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says no other party can win in the state except the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Wike spoke when members of the national assembly, elected on the platform of the PDP, presented their certificates of return to him at government house, Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday.



Commenting on the suspension of electoral processes in the state, the governor expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail at the end.



He said he believes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is doing its best to follow due process, urging the people of the state to remain calm.



“I know that PDP won the elections squarely. We believe in peace, therefore Rivers people should remain calm. We believe in due process. I believe that INEC is doing their best to follow the due process,” he said.



“In the end, it will be a sweet victory. The will of Rivers people will prevail. The people of Rivers voted overwhelmingly for the PDP in all elections, while the anti-democratic forces attempted to snatch results at the collation centres.



“Let me thank the people of Rivers state for the love they have shown for our great party. What is happening is sad. It is a drama. We have 13 house of representatives seats and the PDP clinched all of them. We have three senate seats, one has been declared and PDP won. When the remaining two seats are declared, PDP will win all.



“You begin to wonder why any right thinking person would say that PDP lost the governorship election. Not that they say PDP lost to a party with a known logo, or even if you have seen the candidate one day in your life or seen his posters to make people vote for the candidate. For us, it is a drama. PDP won the election squarely.



“Not when you hijack results at the collation centre. When you hijack Form EC 8C, you forget that there is Form EC 8A. Any other party can win in any other state, but not in Rivers state. I dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Rivers state who stood firm and said that nobody can manipulate their mandate.”



He urged the newly elected representatives to always place the interest of the state above other things.

Share This