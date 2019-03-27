NNPC Closes Recruitment Portal As Shortlisting Of Applicants Begin

Published:

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday closed its portal for ongoing recruitment exercise and began shortlisting of applicants.

The Corporation’s spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ugahmadu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the portal was opened on March 13.

The statement reads, “NNPC is an equal opportunity employers in the Oil and Gas Industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products.”

NNPC recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to strengthen its operations nationwide.

The categories include: Graduate Trainee; Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre and Managerial Cadre.

“The phase one of the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019 ended midnight of Tuesday with the closure of the corporation’s application portal,” he said.

He said that the second phase of the exercise involving shortlisting of qualified applicants had started.

He added that qualified applicants would soon be invited to participate in a computer-based aptitude tests.

He said that the tests would be administered in about 50 centres across the country.

“Those who emerge successful in the tests would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection,” Ughamadu said.

(NAN)

