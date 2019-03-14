NNPC Begins Recruitment For Senior And Junior Workers (See How You Can Apply)

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced the commencement of recruitment into the corporation for interested Nigerians.



“We are hiring,” the announcement said. “Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC? Join us.”



The recruitment is open in two categories – Graduate Trainees and Experienced Hire.



On its official website, www.nnpcgroup.com , the corporation highlighted the various fields in which there are vacancies as well as the qualifications needed for the positions both at the graduate trainee or the experienced applicants' levels.



The organisation emphatically noted that “NNPC and its subsidiaries will NEVER request payment for applications and/or job placements. All interested applicants will be required to undergo the NNPC recruitment process.”



Applicants can apply through its portal, careers.nnpcgroup.com

NNPC is Nigeria’s National Oil Company with the mandate to manage the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources.





