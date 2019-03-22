Nigeria's Social Critic Tony Uranta Is Partially Paralyzed From Illness

Published:

Nigeria's social critic ,Mr Tony Uranta is down with an illness that has left him partially paralyzed.



Mr Uranta made the disclosure in a post on his social media handle obtained by CKN New.



Uranta who is married to Channels TV sportscaster Baarong used the occassion of the visit of Nobel lauret Prof Wole Soyinka to express his feeling on the illness that has kept him out of circu;ation for months.



He is his post



"My Honey B-Baarong & I host my Egbon, Professor Wole Soyinka; Amazon Queen of Nigerians & #WeCare President, DrJoe Okei Odumakin; and, Women Arise's Gbenga Ganzallo @ our home...in Amy's Penthouse (temporarily converted to "TIU Rejuvenation Centre🙃), after spending over five months semi-comatose and paralysed in First Cardiologists Clinic, Ikoyi.



Should be walking un-assisted before May 2019.🙏



Steadfast friends aren't many, so I cherish the few I have o🤗



By the way, FCC💉 may be outrageously💸 expensive, but their doctors and standards will stand up to any very good doctors and standards world-wide!😁👍🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

