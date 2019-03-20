Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Sextuplet (4 Boys,2 Girls) In USA Within 9 Minutes

Published:

A Nigerian woman, Thelma Chiaka, in Houston, Texas has given birth to sextuplets, beating the odds to make her one in 4.7 billion.

Chiaka welcomed two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls on Friday morning at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

All six babies were born between 4.50 am and 4.59 am with weights ranging from one pound, 12 ounces to two pounds, 14 ounces, the Independent reported.

According to the hospital, each of the babies is in a stable condition and will continue to be supervised in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit.

The delivery team, led by Dr Ziad Haidar, Dr Sharmeel Khaira and Dr Israel Simchowitz, have said that Chiaka is doing well too.

While Chiaka has yet to name all of her children, the hospital revealed that she has named her two daughters Zina and Zuriel.

Because having sextuplets is so rare, cases often make headlines.

In 1968, a woman in Birmingham became the first to give birth to six babies at once on the NHS. There were 28 medical staff at the delivery.

Fast-forward to 1983 and Janet Walton also made history by giving birth to the world’s first all-female sextuplets in Liverpool.

Walton wrote about her experience of raising her children in her memoir, Six Little Miracles: The Heartwarming True Story of raising the World’s First Sextuplet Girls, which was published in 2015.

