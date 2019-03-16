Nigerian Celebrities Launch Appeal Fund For Little School Girl Captured On Video Begging For School Fee

Published:

Comedian, Ayo Makun a.k.a AY, has launched an appeal fund for a little girl sent away from school in Delta State over her parents’ inability to pay her fees.



The little girl identified as Success, became an internet sensation on Wednesday after a video of her reacting angrily to her ordeal went viral on social media.



In the video recorded by a neighbour, the young girl said she would rather be flogged for non-payment of school fees rather than sent away from school.



Her story went viral with AY and other celebrities requesting for information on how to locate her.



Also, Instagram comedian and politician, Mr Jollof, moved by the viral video called out on any Nigerian who knew her whereabouts’, promising to grant Success scholarship up to university level.



He wrote: “Please who can locate this child for me? I will give her scholarship till she graduates from university.



‘’ Please anyone with useful information should contact me, THANK YOU” He wrote.



AY, who had successfully reached the child revealed that she reminded him of another young boy, Taju, whose life improved after Nigerian celebrities came to his aid.



He also advised Nigerians to help little kids around them that are in similar situations.



Other Nigerian celebrities who were also moved by Success’s story took to social media to react.



Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to explain that no child should be put under such pressure.



She wrote ‘I am so sick to my stomach watching this. No child should be put under pressure; no child should be humiliated and made to suffer for wanting a better life.



Since the video went viral on Instagram, a number of Nigerians have reacted in various ways.



Many people found the girl’s action funny while others were saddened that she would be denied an education over her parent’.



In most Nigerian schools, fee defaulters are usually sent home after being flogged.



Other celebrities who have indicated willingness to help include Charles Okpaleke, Jim Ikye and others.



NAN

