Nigeria Worse Off Now Than It Was During Nigeria Biafra Civil War..Obasanjo

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has decried the level of disunity in the country, stressing that the situation now is worse than what was experienced during the civil war.

“When we look at this country today, even during the civil war, we were not as divided as we are today. Today, we are in danger if we don’t take partnership seriously,” he said.

Obasanjo said this on Thursday during a one-day 2019 annual retreat/conference organised by the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) which held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo also called on leaders to take the issue of governance seriously especially considering the nation’s increasing population.

He believes that if governance is effective, illiteracy will be eradicated among citizens which will in turn, lead to human development.

Among other things, the former President called on leaders to provide education for citizens, housing, healthcare and more importantly employment for the people.

