New Commander Nigerian Army 16 Brigade Takes Over

Brigadier General Obinna Onubogu is a member of 41 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy. The senior officer has held various command, staff and instructional appointments. Prior to his appointment, he was the Deputy Director Plans at the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans. He has also served as Chief of Staff, 27 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
Brigadier General Obinna Onubogu was the pioneer Commander of the Nigerian Contingent to the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau as well as Deputy Force Commander for the Mission. He holds a Master of Science degree in Security and Strategic Studies and a Post Graduate Degree in Peace and Reconciliation Studies, among other qualifications. He is a member of various professional bodies amongst which include the Nigerian Institute of Management.
