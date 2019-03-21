Nasir El Rufai Returns Amidst Rumours Of Ill Health

Published:

The Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has surprisingly returned to the country against the speculation that he was flown abroad for medical attention.



The governor was sighted on Wednesday while returning from an abroad trip at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.



His spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, later shared two pictures of the governor, dressed in black caftan, smiling broadly.



The picture was accompanied with text, which gave brief narratives of the moment.



“Ever smiling and cheerful Governor Nasir El-Rufai at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Next story!” Aruwan wrote

