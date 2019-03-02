NairaBet Founder Wins House Of Reps Seat

Published:

Premium night club boss, Shina Abiola Peller has emerged victorious in his quest to represent the people of Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives. He won as the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Quilox night club owner polled 44,088 votes to win the seat to represent his people at the National Assembly. Shina Peller Shina Peller Similarly, fellow businessman and owner of betting company, NairaBet, Otunba Akin Alabi also won at the Egbeda /Ona-Ara Federal Constituency to represent them at the National Assembly.

Akin Alabi a member of the PDP who is also an author and motivational speaker once contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the same position but lost in 2015. He took to social media to express his excitement and appreciation.

