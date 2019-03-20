My Husband Wanted To Use My 3 Children And I For Money Rituals..Housewife

Published:

A middle-aged woman known as Mrs. Chizoba Ofoke, a native of Amike -Aba, Ebonyi local government Area has accused her husband of attempting to use her and their three children for money rituals.



Mrs Ofoke who filed a suit against the husband at a court sitting in Abakaliki alleged that early 2017, a huge pack of charms was discovered in the custody of her husband, Mr Romanus Ofoke.



Chizoba claimed that the discovery, coupled with the husband’s ‘suspicious and questionable behaviour’ was the beginning of her predicaments.



She said prior to the discovery, she and her children often fall sick mysteriously with ailments that defied all medical solutions. She claimed her husband warned her against attending any religious gathering.



More so, having taken the discovered charms to church for nullification and destruction, the husband decided to call off the marriage and send her back to her parents without recourse to the welfare of the children.



Mrs Ofoke revealed that she had never had time for courtship with the husband before marriage as their marriage was arranged by their friends.

Share This