More Details Emerge On How Policemen Allegedly Killed Civil Defence Officer In Abuja

Published:

Ada, the wife of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer, Ogah Jumbo, who was allegedly beaten to death by two traffic wardens in Nyanya, Abuja, on Wednesday, has said the deceased was dragged on the ground till he died.



Ada stated that her husband sustained broken fingernails and bruises on his toes when he was dragged on the ground by the traffic wardens, who assaulted him.



The widow said on Thursday that the traffic wardens hit Ogah on the head several times with batons after which he was dragged on the ground for about a kilometre to the police station where he gave up the ghost.



It was learnt that the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered the detention of the police personnel involved in the incident.



The wife, who witnessed the encounter alongside her two children, refuted reports that her husband was driving against the traffic.



According to her, the late Assistant Superintendent of the NSCDC, who was attached to the Sharia Court in Abuja, was taking her to the Gloryland International School, Karu, where she works as a teacher, when the incident happened.



She said, “We were going to Karu from New Nyanya, but on getting to the Catholic church, we diverted. A traffic warden stopped the vehicles on the other side and asked vehicles on our side to move, but when it got to our turn, he stopped our car and my husband pleaded with him that he was late for work.

Share This