More Details Emerge On How Gov Masari's Mother-in-law Was Kidnapped In Katsina

Suspected kidnappers are believed to have abducted the 80-year-old mother of Binta Masari, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.



Credible sources revealed that Hajiya Maistiyari was kidnapped early Friday morning at her residence in Sabon Gari area of Katsina.



It was learnt that the octogenarian’s abductors came on motorcycles, had hoods to conceal their identity and were said to be armed. They reportedly stormed the house around 3 am and whisked her away after maltreating other occupants of the house.



The Katsina State Government and the State Police Command had yet to officially react to the kidnap of Hajiya Maistiyari as of Friday night.



Several unsuccessful efforts were made at getting the reactions of the Spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, and the Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, at the command’s headquarters in Katsina, as none of their mobile telephone lines were reachable.



They were said to be at a meeting in connection with the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.



The state’s Information Commissioner, Hamzat Brodo, could also not be reached for comments as several calls to his official line were not answered.



Several sympathisers have since that time been trooping to Hajiya Maistiyari’s house, which is a walking distance from the private house of the governor, to commiserate with the family.

