Married Woman Dies At Lover's Home In Plateau State

The Plateau Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man, Gundumi Saya, over the death of his married lover, one Mrs. Hajara Markus, who died while spending the night with him. According to the Police charge sheet currently before Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court, Jos, Saya, who has three wives and 14 children, is a resident of Zango-Dinya in Bassa Local Government of Plateau. Judicial symbol The accused, who is being charged with culpable homicide, allegedly committed the offence on November 21, 2018.The Police alleged that the suspect, on November 21, committed the act of adultery with the deceased when he lured her out of her matrimonial home to have sexual intercourse with her, an offence that contravened section 368 of the Penal Code. The charge sheet further said that the suspect intentionally dumped the body of the deceased by the road side, after he realised that she had died in his custody while he was having sexual intercourse with him. It said the accused refused to inform the Police of Hajara’s death, thereby contravening sections 189 and 102 of the Penal Code.The suspect in a confessional statement, however, denied killing his lover, stating that he woke up to make love to her in the middle of the night only to find her dead. “I have known Hajara before she got married; we have been in a relationship for a long time. In between, she got married and was divorced twice, but we still kept on seeing each other until she got married again a few years ago.“Whenever I wanted to have sex with her, I invite her to the bush where we will catch our fun, and she will return home. “On the said date, we arranged to meet at my friend’s place, one Ojukwu, who is also married, after she told her husband that she was going for a wedding in Bauchi State.“As agreed, we met at Ojukwu’s house and he (Ojukwu) gave us a room to pass the night. “Ojukwu’s wife later sent a boy with garri and kuli-kuli (groundnut cake), to Hajara, which she soaked and took, after which she retired to sleep. “I woke up at 2a.m. to make love to her, but discovered that she was motionless. “I quickly ran to Ojukwu’s room to alert him, but his wife told me that he did not sleep at home.“I called him on phone to tell him what happened; when he came, I suggested that we should report the matter to the Police, but he told me not to do that because I would land into serious trouble.” The statement quoted the accused as claiming that Ojukwu advised him to dump the body by the road side, which they both did, and went their separate ways. The statement said further: “Six days after we dumped Hajara’s body, I heard some commotion in front of my house and when I peeped, I saw policemen who came to arrest me.“I ran to the bush and stayed there for three days after which my daughter called to tell me that my elder brother had been taken away by the Police. “I felt bad when I heard that sad news and decided to surrender myself to the Police.’’ Saya, in Jos yesterday, maintained that he had no hand in the death of the woman.His words: “I did not kill her. But I may not know if my friend’s wife poisoned the garri she gave her because that was the last thing she took before going to bed.” Husband to the deceased, Mr. Markus Jagaba, 44, in his statement, stated that his late wife took permission from him to attend a wedding at Jakandangiwa village in Bauchi State. Jagaba said he allowed her to go because it was a family occasion and he did not suspect that she was going to meet another man.