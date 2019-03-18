Many Injured In Lagos Shop Explosion

Published:

Many people, including children, yesterday sustained injuries after Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, exploded at a restaurant in Lagos.



The incident occurred around 8am at a place called University of Amala, on Ejigbo Road, Idimu, Lagos.



It was gathered that the owner of the restaurant, six of her employees and many customers sustained injuries.



The explosion, it was learnt, occurred after a commercial bus trampled on a keg containing PMS, kept off the road, by a customer.



It was gathered that the fire affected the gas cylinder at the restaurant, burning people.



An eyewitness, Taiwo Olayinka, said nobody died in the inferno, adding that those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.



He said: “The place is near OPC junction, before Idimu last bus stop. A customer came to the place with a keg filled with petrol.



“He dropped it by the roadside with the intention to carry it when leaving, but a bus that was turning in front of the shop climbed it unknowingly and everything went up in flames. Many people were injured. They have been hospitalised.



“The fire spread to the kitchen and affected the generator. It was the generator that escalated the fire. The driver of the bus, who reversed, did not see the keg.”



The police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said they were not aware of the incident.

