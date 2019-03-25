Man Who Killed Ex Globacom Staff Wife One Month After Wedding Sentenced To Death By Court In Yenogoa

Published:

A man identified as Ogho-Oghene Stephen Akpata, who killed wife a month after wedding has been sentenced to death by a Federal High court in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State.



42 year old Ogho-Oghene Stephen Akpata had stabbed his wife Oyinye Faustina Eze, with a kicthen knife at their home in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa in August 2017.



Faustina and Stephen, a returnee from Australia, met in February 2017 when he came for his Sim card registration at her office. Faustina who was previously working at the Bonny Island branch of Globacom, was transferred to Yenogoa and so she had to relocate.



When they met, he asked her out and she accepted his proposal. They got married in July after many times of him dodging to go see her parents and by August he had murdered her. She was about 4 months pregnant with their son.



Upon his arrest after the murder, Stephen alleged his wife was having an extramarital affair.He has been in trial since, the court sentenced him to death by hanging.

