Man Who Drank Gutter Water To Celebrate Buhari's Victory Dies

Bala Haruna, the Bauchi man who fulfilled his vow to spend ten minutes inside a gutter and drink the gutter water should Buhari win the presidential election has reportedly died.

According to the Get Nigeria Working Again Updates which disclosed the unfortunate demise of the young man to newsmen, Bala was rushed to the hospital after complaining about severe abdominal pains and severe stooling of blood for two days.

Bala, after series of tests conducted, was diagnosed with Gastrointestinal bleeding including hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia which was contacted from the gutter water he drank which was contaminated.

He spent several days in the hospital before he gave up the ghost early Tuesday morning.

