Man Kills His Wife,A Mother Of Five For Refusing Him Sex

Published:

A father of five, Muhammed Manu from New Bussa in Niger state has been arrested by the Niger state Police Command for killing his wife who he alleged starved him of sex on a daily basis.



According to the 35 year old husband from Barusa Village in New Bussa Local Government Area, his wife, Hassana Bulo, was fond of giving excuses each time he approaches her for sex adding that she had no right to deny him his fundamental marriage right.



“How can my wife refuse me making love to her, it is an abomination where I come from. She does not have the right to do that.”

Read Also: Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage in Ekiti



Manu confessed that he killed her with pistols after she provoked him several times and constantly denied him of sex adding that he had warned her of the danger of starving him sex daily.



“Time without number, I have been warning my wife to stop refusing me sex which is one of the fundamentals of any marriage, each time I demanded sex from she will treat me like a leper, which is unacceptable.



“On this fateful day, when I pressed for sex further, she pushed me to the side and I lost my temper and killed her. She is always fond of giving excuses each time I want to make love to her”, the suspect said.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Muhammad confirmed the arrest saying the suspect was arrested on Thursday by a team of policemen attached to New Bussa Division.



He said that the suspect was apprehended for murdering his wife and the case has been charged to Court.

Share This