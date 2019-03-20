Man Beats Wife To Death For Disrespecting Him

Published:

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended 30-year-old Umar Tambari for allegedly beating his wife, Hauwa, to death for alleged acts of disrespect.



The incident occurred on February 26, 2019, at Emiworo village in the Wushishi Local Government Area of the state following a disagreement between the couple.



The suspect was arrested by a team of policemen attached to the Wushishi Division following a tip-off.



It was gathered on Tuesday that the suspect had asked the deceased to fetch water for him to bathe, but she allegedly refused.



He was said to have fetched the water himself only for the wife to accuse him of using the water she fetched.



The suspect reportedly lost his temper and assaulted Hauwa, a situation that reportedly led to her death.



The suspect, in an interview , accused the deceased of looking down on him.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime.



Abubakar said Tambari hit his wife with a stick several times, and she died on the way to the hospital, adding that the suspect had been charged to court.

