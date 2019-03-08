Lekan Shonde,Man Accused Of Killing Wife In Lagos Sentenced To Death

Published:

The Lagos State High Court on Friday sentenced Lekan Shonde to death by hanging for killing his wife, Ronke.

Lekan Shonde, a depot worker in the Apapa area of Lagos State, was found guilty of the murder of his wife.

The 51-year-old Lekan allegedly beat his wife to death at their home in the Egbeda-Idimu area of Lagos State.

He was alleged to have locked the door on the corpse and their two children before the incident was discovered by a housekeeper and later reported to the police.

The marriage, which was blessed with two children, aged six and four, was said to have been marred with domestic violence.

He accused Ronke of sleeping with one Kayode, the general manager of a publishing company.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, Justice Josephine Oyefeso sentenced Lekan to death based on the conviction that the convict killed his wife, Ronke.

Sonde who was already on his way out of the country later surrender to popular Blogger and President of Guild of Professional Blogger Chris Kehinde Nwandu who eventually handed him over to the Commander of Lagos Rapid Response Squad ACP Tunji Disu

