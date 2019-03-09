Lagos State:Ambode Wins Polling Unit For Sanwoolu

Published:

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has delivered his polling unit to his party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the governorship election held on Saturday.



His party, All Progressives Congress, APC, also scored the highest vote in the House of Assembly election jointly held with the governorship election.



According to result announced at the polling Unit 033, Ward A5, Ogunmodede College, Papa Epe polling center after the counting of vote: APC polled 262, while PDP polled 62. For the House of Assembly election, APC polled 253, while PDP polled 61.



Ambode who had earlier cast his vote at about 10.00am commended all Lagosians for deciding to promote the real tenet of democracy by performing their civic obligation of coming out to vote in today’s governorship and House of Assembly election.



Ambode gave the commendation while answering reporters question after casting his vote at his polling Unit which recorded a more impressive turn out than that of the presidential/National Assembly election two weeks ago.



The governor arrived his polling unit in the company of his wife, Bolanle at 9.55am and cast his vote at 10.00am after accreditation.



Voting in the governor’s polling unit commenced early by 8.00am while INEC officials arrived by 7.30am.



Ambode expressed happiness that the election was peaceful, “everything here has been very peaceful, I also understand that across the state, voting is ongoing though there have been reports of delay in some of these polling centers.



“We implore INEC to make sure that voting materials and all the ad-hoc staff come out quickly so that every person can have the same opportunity to perform their civic responsibility.



“Voting has been peaceful thus far, security agencies are at work, and we are encouraging every Lagosian to come out and perform their civic obligation without threat or fear.



I believe that in doing this, we continue to enhance the tenet of democracy. And we believe that with this, we promote the culture of one man, one vote and improve on the state wellbeing and the good governance that we have always enjoyed”, the governor said.

Share This