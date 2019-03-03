Lagos House Of Assembly Member Escapes Assassination

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kosofe constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Okanlawon (OKLA) narrowly escaped death at the weekend when suspected political thugs invaded his constituency office in Mende, Maryland.



It was gathered the incident happened during the grand finale of the rally organised for him by youths to create awareness for his election on Saturday.



Narrating his ordeal, Okanlawon said: “The rally was quite peaceful and we returned around 1pm with all my supporters dancing.



“I had stepped out of the office with the intention of retiring home when the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s candidate for the constituency, Moyosore Ogunlewe stormed the area with busloads of thugs and two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were armed.”



Okanlawon, who displayed two empty cartridges which he said were fired into his campaign office by the rampaging PDP thugs, explained NSCDC officers who accompanied Ogunlewe to the area started shooting sporadically without any provocation.



“Three people were hit by stay bullets with one of them sustaining serious gunshot wounds.



“Aina Idowu, one of the boys that got hit is now at LASUTH receiving treatment.



“I have reported the case at the Mende Police Station, and waiting for them to take the necessary action, if however, nothing happens, I have decided to petition the Inspector General of Police.



“I learnt that one of the PDP thugs, Musiliu Osomo, who committed the dastardly act, was arrested by the Police on Saturday but was later released.



“I’m still waiting for the police to invite the man behind the attack because we have eye witnesses who identified Moyosore Ogunlewe as the one who led the onslaught,” he said.



According to the former Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Food Security, such violent attack has never happened in the constituency, “this is the height of gansterism, and we shall not allow such behaviours to go unpunished.”



Mother of one of the victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, Mrs. Florence Aina, called on the police to investigate the attacks.



She said Mende has always enjoyed relative peace until the PDP thugs invaded on Saturday.



She said shops were looted during the attack and several gunshots fired into a church nearby.



“The government must do something about this because the election is just few days away, apart from providing adequate security, the police must make sure all those behind the attack are arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrents,” she said.



All attempts to get the reaction of Ogunlewe failed on Sunday.



He neither picked calls to his mobile nor replied to SMS.

Share This