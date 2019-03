Published:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advise passengers to leave their homes early, owing to the ongoing reconstruction of the road leading the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This advise has become necessary due to the traffic gridlock experienced by road users along this axis.

The Authority appeal to passengers that leaving their homes early will ensure they get to the airport in good time and go through all check in formalities with ease.

We apologise for the inconveniences being encountered by passengers due to the situation, the Authority has already mobilized security agencies to ensure that the situation is effectively managed.

Share This