Kidnapppers Of Super Eagles Player's Mother Demand N50m For Her Release

Kidnappers of Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu’s mother have reportedly demanded a ransom of N50m for her release.

Kalu’s mother, Mrs Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu, was kidnapped on February 27 at Umuamacha Umueze in Abia State on her way home, according to her son, in a chat with newsmen.

The kidnappers initially demanded for a ransom of N3m but refused to release Mrs Kalu after the money was given to them.

Kalu, a winger who plays for Girondins Bordeaux in France, was informed of the situation immediately and expressed worry about the safety of his mum after the kidnappers demanded the N50m ransom for her release.

“Please help me beg them to release my mother because my ambition is to do everything within my powers to help the Super Eagles win the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,” Kalu was quoted as saying by today.ng.

“My mother was kidnapped on Wednesday, 27th of February, when she was going back home. The kidnappers asked for a ransom of N3m the first time, which was given to them and they assured us that they would release her.

“We waited the whole night, we did not see her. The next morning, they called again that they wanted more money; that the money (earlier paid) was given to another person. Now they are asking for a ransom of N15m.

“The police is aware. The Commissioner of Police in Abia State knows about it too,” Kalu added in a telephone interview from France.

On Monday, Kalu was named by coach Gernot Rohr in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and the friendly clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt later this month.

It is not known if he will be in action for Bordeaux when they take on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game on Tuesday (today).

The 21-year-old Kalu, who made his Eagles debut last September, is not the first Nigerian footballer to have a relative kidnapped.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Nigeria captain Mikel Obi’s father was abducted ahead of the game against Argentina.

The former Chelsea midfielder was asked to pay £21,000 as ransom before his father was released.

On November 25, 2013, 86-year-old Chief James Iloenyosi, father of ex-Eagles defender Chikelue Iloenyosi, was kidnapped on his way back from church. The family paid a ransom of N15m to the kidnappers for the release of Chief Iloenyosi, who had unknown to his family, died in the custody of the kidnappers.

