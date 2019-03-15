Kidnapped Katsina State Governor's Mother In Law Released

Published:

The abducted Governor Aminu Masari’s mother-In- law, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf has finally been released by her abductors after 8 days in captivity.

The spokesman ‎of Katsina Police command SP Gambo Isah said she was released hale and hearty and has since reunited with her family after necessary medical checkups.

It could be recalled that the police said they were following on a lead and trailing a suspect in connection to the abduction.

Hajiya Yusuf was kidnapped at her residence, located at Dandume crescent in Katsina Layout of the metropolis, last week Friday.

Aged 80 years, Hauwa is the mother to Binta Masari one of the three wives of the governor.

The abductors, armed with weapons and wearing masks, stormed the said residence at about 3am and took her away.

