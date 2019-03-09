Kano:Shekarau Loses Polling Unit To PDP Candidate

Published:

All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Senator-elect to represent Kano Central Senatorial District Malam Ibrahim Shekarau during the February 23 general election, has lost to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at his Giginyu ward in Nassarawa local government area of the state.



In the governorship election, his party, APC, got 91 votes, PDP got 143 and PRP got 13 at PU 022.



Similarly, in the state house of assembly election, APC got 97, PDP got 126 while PRP got 15

Share This