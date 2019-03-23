Kano Govt Denies Arrest Of Commissioner During Supplementary Election

Published:

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has debunked reports in the social media that the police have arrested a serving commissioner in the state during Saturday’s supplementary elections.Malam Garba also described the reported loss of life due to violence in some polling units as untrue.He said these negative, false and disturbing reports were nothing but propaganda of the Kwankwasiyya movement of PDP designed and perpetrated to discredit the conduct of the rerun in the affected areas as they envisaged clear defeat.He said the elections were conducted peacefully and smoothly adding that there is any breach of law or wrongdoing from the government side as alleged and mischievously spread by the PDP.Malam Muhammad Garba therefore called on Kano citizens to disregard these fake news and propaganda and remain calm as collation of results continues.